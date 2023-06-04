Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Princess Bubblegum (50326862)

Princess Bubblegum, the 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, has been patiently waiting at the shelter for over 350 days. This playful princess is a fetch enthusiast. Whether it's a ball, a frisbee or a stick, Princess Bubblegum will chase it with all her heart. She is leash trained and loves sitting with staff and receiving extra rubs. Visit the shelter today and give Princess Bubblegum the royal life she deserves!

DOG OF THE WEEK: Steve-O (51900326) Steve-O is a charming 1-year-old Mountain Cur mix who has become a staff and volunteer favorite. This handsome pup has enjoyed going on hikes while participating in the shelter’s Dog’s Day Out program. His foster family said he enjoys exploring, playing outside, and snuggling up on the couch with people. Steve-O has interacted with other dogs and done well due to his loving personality and zest for life. Steve-O will make a great companion and any family would be lucky to have him!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit. ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx. gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.