Above, Ayden Melton and Alaina Melton with their dad James Melton at the Pumpkin Patch on Wednesday afternoon.  Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

PICK OF THE PATCH: First United Methodist Church's annual pumpkin patch draws crowds

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 7:36pm
Wednesday, October 26, 2022

San Marcos residents are getting into the fall season by visiting the Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the sale will be given to School Fuel and Southside Community Center. The pumpkin patch is open daily, Sunday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31. 

