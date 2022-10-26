Above, Ayden Melton and Alaina Melton with their dad James Melton at the Pumpkin Patch on Wednesday afternoon. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo
PICK OF THE PATCH: First United Methodist Church's annual pumpkin patch draws crowds
San Marcos residents are getting into the fall season by visiting the Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the sale will be given to School Fuel and Southside Community Center. The pumpkin patch is open daily, Sunday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31.