San Marcans gathered at the San Marcos River on Friday to ring in the new year with a cold plunge into the water. The "polar plunge" saw a smaller crowd for the 2021 edition amid the coronavirus pandemic. Above, a group jumps into the river during a cold morning on Friday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
PLUNGING INTO 2021
San Marcans gathered at the San Marcos River on Friday to ring in the new year with a cold plunge into the water. The "polar plunge" saw a smaller crowd for the 2021 edition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Above, Scot Courtney flexes after the plunge.
Above, the group reacts to the temperature after the jump into the river.