San Marcans gathered at the San Marcos River on Friday to ring in the new year with a cold plunge into the water. The "polar plunge" saw a smaller crowd for the 2021 edition amid the coronavirus pandemic. Above, a group jumps into the river during a cold morning on Friday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

PLUNGING INTO 2021

Mon, 01/04/2021 - 6:14pm
San Marcans gather for cold jump into river on New Year's Day
Monday, January 4, 2021

Above, Scot Courtney flexes after the plunge.

Above, the group reacts to the temperature after the jump into the river. 

