Police arrest man linked to fentanyl case

The San Marcos Police Department and the Kyle Police Department, through a joint investigation, announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose case involving a minor.

Police said Jubenal Flores Sanchez of Hays County was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, following an investigation involving the delivery of fentanyl and the death of a child in Hays County.

According to information collected in the investigation, Sanchez was linked to this death through searching through various social media accounts and other data obtained through a search warrant obtained by the police.

Police said Sanchez is charged with the delivery of a controlled substance, which is a third-degree felony, and also with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

The Hays County District Attorney’s Office once it has reviewed case information will next assess whether additional charges could be forthcoming, especially in light of the fatal fentanyl overdose.

Both the Kyle and San Marcos Police Departments said works diligently in the investigation of cases involving fentanyl and fentanyl-related overdoses in their respective cities. In addition, the departments routinely work together to bring about successful legal outcomes in narcotics investigations. In the past several years, Hays County has been hard hit by deaths connected to fentanyl.

“This arrest demonstrates the San Marcos Police Department’s commitment to protecting our community,” said San Marcos Police Sergeant Tommy Villanueva. “The rise of fentanyl overdose cases in our area is dangerous and has impacted lives. We are thankful to our neighboring law enforcement agencies, and the valuable partnerships that help us save lives by keeping this deadly drug out of the hands of our citizens.”

Police officials in Kyle had a similar response.

“Our community is safer due to the hard work and commitment ourpoliceofficersand detectives are putting into investigating fentanyl cases,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “Their commitment to these types of investigations will continue as we all work together to keep our loved ones safe and stop the spread of this dangerously fatal drug.”

Anyone with information on this crime or other related crimes are encouraged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512268-3232 or the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers. com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.