Police issue successful Amber Alert, two children are located safely

Two children are home safe thanks to the successful operation of the Amber Alert.

The Kyle Police Department stated that on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an Amber Alert was broadcast by the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate two children, 6-year-old Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and 6-year-old Jordyn Webber-Daniels who were last seen with 20-year-old Kylei Glasgow, who was thought to be traveling in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander, according to a press release.

Approximately 30-minutes after the alert was broadcast, a citizen spotted the vehicle parked at a business in the 7800 Block of Camino Real [Highway 21] in Caldwell County.

Police stated deputies from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Kyle Police Department officers responded to the scene.

Caldwell County deputies arrived at the scene first and were able to safely detain Glasgow, who they stated was found asleep in the vehicle, police stated. The two children were located, each unharmed.

Kyle Police said officers took custody of Glasgow. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and LSD, according to the press release.

Police said Glasgow was transported to the Hays County Jail and charged with two counts of abandoning/ endangering a child, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and an unrelated warrant from a previous case. The investigation is ongoing.

“We want to express our gratitude to the alert citizen who spotted the vehicle in question and took action, leading us to be able to locate these children quickly and return them home safely,” Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said. “We also extend our thanks to our officers and law enforcement partners for their swift response.”

The Kyle Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in this investigation.