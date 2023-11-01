Police release identity of I-35 murder victim

The San Marcos Police Department has released additional information regarding the identity of the person who was killed in an alleged homicide on Monday.

In a press release Tuesday, police said that sometime before 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, officers responded to a call in the 900 block of N. I-35. Here they located a person in distress who was identified Tuesday as Misty Nuncio, 39, no address listed.

According to police, the first responders at the scene performed CPR on Nuncio but their efforts were not successful. Police stated that Nuncio was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno.

Police investigating the case on Monday had identified a man wanted in connection to the homicide investigation as 32-year-old Andre Jerome Symon. Officers stated that they later located Symon in the area and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police had released a description of Symon earlier Monday, noting that Symon was traveling southbound away from the area near the homicide. At that time, the public was advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

According to Hays County Jail Records, Symon is now charged with murder- felony 1 and has a surety/ cash bond of $500,000. He is currently being held in the Hays County Jail.

This is the third homicide investigated by San Marcos Police in 2023.