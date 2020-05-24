Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Poll finds majority plans to continue social distancing, avoid unnecessary outings

Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:00am

The Daily Record’s online poll from May 1-22 asked readers if they planned on visiting any reopened businesses during the first phase of reopening businesses in Texas. San Marcos businesses expanded operations after Gov. Greg Abbott released plans for the first phase of reopening businesses on April 27, when the new ...

