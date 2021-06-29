Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

A section of McCarty Lane will be closed on July 7-8 for Union Pacific railroad work. Map courtesy of Hays County

Portion of McCarty Lane to close next week for railroad work

Tue, 06/29/2021 - 6:18pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

A section of McCarty Lane between Hunter Road and Barnes Drive in San Marcos will be closed next week to allow for railroad repair, Hays County announced Tuesday. 

Union Pacific crews will work on the section of road on July 7-8 to repair the crossing at that location. 

The county said message boards will be placed in the area to alert drivers. Commuters are asked to find an alternate route during July 7-8 when the roadway will be closed. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021