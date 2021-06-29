Portion of McCarty Lane to close next week for railroad work

A section of McCarty Lane between Hunter Road and Barnes Drive in San Marcos will be closed next week to allow for railroad repair, Hays County announced Tuesday.

Union Pacific crews will work on the section of road on July 7-8 to repair the crossing at that location.

The county said message boards will be placed in the area to alert drivers. Commuters are asked to find an alternate route during July 7-8 when the roadway will be closed.