A section of McCarty Lane will be closed on July 14-15 for Union Pacific railroad work. Above, cars sit still after a train passed by McCarty Lane. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo. Right, a map depicts the area that will be closed during the two-day period. Map by Colton Ashabranner

Portion of McCarty Lane to close for railroad work beginning Wednesday

Tue, 07/13/2021 - 6:57pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Following a delay last week, a section of McCarty Lane between Hunter Road and Barnes Drive in San Marcos will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to allow for railroad repair.

Union Pacific crews will work on the section of road for the two-day period to repair the crossing at that location. 

Message boards have been placed in the area to alert drivers. Commuters are asked to find an alternate route when the roadway will be closed. 

