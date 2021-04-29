Premier Cuts visits San Marcos HS cosmetology students

San Marcos High School cosmetology seniors were visited by members of Premier Cuts on Tuesday.

Premier Cuts Manager Estella Garcia (Premier Cuts Kyle) and stylist Phoebe Tappen (San Marcos store) visited Venom Cosmetology to discuss the industry, Premier Cuts salon opportunities, and give away prizes and swag. A haircut demonstration was done on model/senior Jose Rodriguez.

Students in the Venom Cosmetology program attend from sophomore to senior year, where they receive hours toward receiving their cosmetology license before graduation. After students complete their required hours, they are eligible to take their state board exam for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.