Above, Brian Olson and Matthew Mendoza move gate fencing Thursday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

PREPPING FOR SIGHTS & SOUNDS: Volunteers help gear up for annual two-weekend holiday festival

Thu, 11/17/2022 - 7:41pm
Nick Castillo
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Volunteers gathered Thursday to help set up Sights & Sounds of Christmas — the two-weekend festival set for the weekends of Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10.

Volunteers helped put together the Bethlehem area of Sights & Sounds on Thursday.

Pictured above, volunteers help out. 

