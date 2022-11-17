Above, Brian Olson and Matthew Mendoza move gate fencing Thursday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
PREPPING FOR SIGHTS & SOUNDS: Volunteers help gear up for annual two-weekend holiday festival
Thu, 11/17/2022 - 7:41pm
Volunteers gathered Thursday to help set up Sights & Sounds of Christmas — the two-weekend festival set for the weekends of Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10.
Volunteers helped put together the Bethlehem area of Sights & Sounds on Thursday.
Pictured above, volunteers help out.