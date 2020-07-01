Project Recoil committee being finalized

The Hays County Commissioners Court agreed on its nominations for the Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP), also known as Project Recoil which will disperse relief to small businesses affected by COVID-19 during Tuesday's meeting.

The fund so far has $600,000 committed to it: $500,000 from Hays County and $100,000 from the City of Kyle.

The award committee will determine the amounts to be dispersed to eligible businesses, up to $10,000 per business.

The commissioners nominated Cathy Moreman as the Wimberley representative, Kim Hanks for Dripping Springs, Susan Curran as the CPA, J.R. Gonzales to represent underrepresented communities, Tracy Anderson for Buda and Scott Gregson for San Marcos. Tracy Shield was nominated by Kyle as their representative.

The county will be releasing information about how to submit applications once the award committee is finalized.

The commissioners also authorized Hays County Constable, Pct. 5 Office to enter into an agreement with the State of Texas to receive certain excess Department of Defense (DoD) property, after they confirmed that there would be no purchasing of military equipment. The excess DoD property is generally first aid kits and other medical equipment.

“I don’t want to militarize Hays county law enforcement on my watch,” Judge Ruben Becerra said

They also approved the update of law enforcement’s in-car camera system and body worn camera-taser program for all constable offices.

In other business, the commissioners voted to accept $120,000 from the Help America Vote Act, matching at $16,000, and amended the budget to approve an update to the voter registration software which hasn’t been updated since 2002.

They also authorized a $891,000 purchase of furniture and fixtures for the new Public Safety building as part of the Public Safety Bond.

Related to COVID-19, the commissioners approved a facility use agreement between Hays County and Texas State University that allows first responders who have been exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at Bobcat Village. The agreement allows use of 30 apartments at a rate of $35 per night, as needed, until July 31 with a possibility of extending.

The commissioners submitted a second nomination for Commissioner Walt Smith to the Texas Water Development Board’s Regional Flood Planning Group for Region 10 to develop Texas' first regional flood plans for this region. This region’s nomination will be especially competitive because it includes Onion Creek which spans several counties.