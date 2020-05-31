Protesters seek justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Community members gathered around the historic Hays County Courthouse Friday to show solidarity in seeking justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The two recent police killings have drawn demonstrations all over the country. Above, Garry Coles speaks to the crowd about the importance of working to maintain progress. Daily Record photos by Rachel Sonnier

Demonstration organizer Tay Norman reads off a list of names of Black men and women killed by police in recent years.

Demonstrators hold up their signs along the steps of the courthouse.

Demonstrators walked in groups, wearing masks, from the historic courthouse to the H-E-B on the corner of Hopkins and Thorpe.