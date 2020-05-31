Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Protesters seek justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:00am
Rachel Sonnier
Features Editor
@rachelcantweet
rwillis@sanmarcosrecord.com
Sunday, May 31, 2020

Community members gathered around the historic Hays County Courthouse Friday to show solidarity in seeking justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The two recent police killings have drawn demonstrations all over the country. Above, Garry Coles speaks to the crowd about the importance of working to maintain progress. Daily Record photos by Rachel Sonnier

Demonstration organizer Tay Norman reads off a list of names of Black men and women killed by police in recent years.

Demonstrators hold up their signs along the steps of the courthouse.

Demonstrators walked in groups, wearing masks, from the historic courthouse to the H-E-B on the corner of Hopkins and Thorpe.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020