Above, San Marcos Public Library Director Diane Insley cuts the ceremonial ribbon during Friday's dedication ceremony. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Public library dedication in the books
Sun, 06/20/2021 - 5:00am
|
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Above, San Marcos Public Library Director Diane Insley cuts the ceremonial ribbon during Friday's dedication ceremony. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666