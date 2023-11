Clockwise, from top, the SMCISD Bowie Elementary Champions competed for the spirit stick and house cup during a school-wide assembly on Oct. 27and the school hosted its Fall Festival on Oct. 30, with pumpkin painting, costumes, games and food. Over at Travis Elementary, the library bookshelves came to life with some fan favorite pumpkin-painted storybook characters on Oct. 25. Students voted for their favorites.

Photo by SMCISD