Rainy week in the forecast for San Marcos

A stretch of wet weather began in San Marcos Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the San Marcos Regional Airport recorded an inch of rain Tuesday morning with more rain expected to fall overnight.

The NWS is forecasting rain throughout the week.

“An upper-level trough extending from the Midwest/Great Lakes back into Texas will urge a cold front southward and eastward over time, acting as a focus for thunderstorms,” the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center forecast said. “The highest rainfall totals through Wednesday are expected over southeastern Texas and southern parts of Louisiana, where 2 to 4 inches of rain should be widespread. Slight risks of flash flooding are forecast for these areas (Tuesday) and Wednesday.”

The NWS is forecasting a 60% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. A slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.