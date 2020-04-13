Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Record partners with SMCISD to get district info to parents

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 6:04pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
Monday, April 13, 2020

San Marcos CISD parents will now have access to instructional paper packets at a time that is convenient for them. In addition to packet pickup at the district's feeding sites on Mondays and Wednesdays and campuses on Wednesdays only from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., the newsstands at San Marcos High School will include packets for all grade levels. Pictured are Daily Record Circulation Manager Karen George and Andrew Fernandez, executive director of communications and community relations with the school district. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

