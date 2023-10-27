As a part of Red Ribbon Week, San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District's Hernandez Elementary hosted a Character Parade. As part of their activities, the 'Hernandez Heroes' said, 'Boo to drugs,' with students and staff dressed up as their favorite storybook characters on Thursday, Oct. 26.

SMCISD celebrated Red Ribbon Week–a national celebration of life and commitment for all Rattlers to live a drug-free life–from Oct. 23-27. The week was full of classroom activities, informative assemblies, as well as theme-days on each of the district's campuses to show a unity against drugs.

Photo by SMCISD