REMEMBERING 442: Hundreds gather to honor fallen SMPD Officer Justin Putnam

Hundreds gathered to remember the life of fallen San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam, who died in the line of duty on April 18, 2020.

San Marcos Police Department officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, who were injured after responding to the same domestic disturbance call, were also honored during Sunday’s memorial. Mueller was awarded the Police Purple Heart. Stewart was given the Medal of Honor and Police Purple Heart.

Above, SMPD Officer Justin Mueller salutes Chief of Police Stan Standridge after he was awarded the Medal of Honor and Police Purple Heart. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

“This day is long overdue,” San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge said. “But I am reminded of a great quote, ‘Don’t be afraid of the shadows, it only means there’s a light nearby.’ It is said that a police officer who puts their life on the line with no super powers, no X-ray vision, no super strength, no ability to fly, no invulnerability to bullets reveals greater virtue than Superman, who is only a mere superhero.”

Sunday’s public memorial held at Five Mile Dam Park Soccer Complex was attended by many SMPD members, Hays County law enforcement and EMS officials and family members. Congressman Chip Roy, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp, multiple members of the police department and Putnam’s family and friends and the public spoke at the service.

Kelsey Putnam, Justin’s sister, shared words she wrote for her brother and her police family.

“You were my protector since the day I was born, little did I know you would become so much more the day you were sworn,” Kelsey Putnam said. “I always looked at you as my superhero who could never be hurt. But a real hero will put their life on the line to protect those behind him.”

During Sunday’s event, Stapp shared a story of Putnam’s interview process, highlighting that the hiring board “got it right that day.”

“We hired a young man who cared about people, who wanted to make San Marcos a better and safer place to live,” Stapp said. “And, who really wanted to be a part of a great team and make it better. Justin did all of those things.”

Above, San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp speaks at Sunday's ceremony. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

SMPD Officer Brad Seals said Putnam is a hero in death and a hero to many in life.

“His childhood friend, and actor, Glen Powell summed up Justin’s personality by saying, ‘He would do just about anything for a good story or to make people laugh. He was a protector of his family, his friends and to anyone that needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him such happiness because everyday he could come to the rescue of someone in need’,” Seals said.

“After being sworn in, officer Putnam asked his father — a retired firefighter — for advice,” Seals added. “‘Treat everybody you meet like family, son, that’s how you do things.’ Staying true to that wisdom, Justin followed each time he put on the badge and will be forever remembered for this care and commitment to his community.”

Sunday’s service ended with a flower laying ceremony where family, friends and the public had an opportunity to place a flower on a display of blue carnations designed with Putnam’s badge number 442.

“We continue to learn things from Justin Putnam even after his death,” SMPD Detective Travis Davidson said. “Never take things for granted. Life is short. Enjoy the small things. Take the vacation. Eat the dessert. Be nice to people. You never know when the last time you’ll be able to talk to your loved ones will come, never miss an opportunity to tell your loved ones that you love them. Losing Justin hurts more than words can explain. However, I’m forever grateful to have met Justin and for the opportunity to get close with him over the five years that I was with him.

“We will continue to hold the line in honor and memory of Justin,” Davidson added. “I will always strive to do things how Justin taught me, and for the rest of my career I will try my very best to be half the police officer Justin was.”