REMEMBERING THE FALLEN

Police officers filled the rotunda of the Hays County Government Center on Thursday. Taps played as the officers saluted, honoring the county’s, state’s and nation’s fallen officers in 2020.

The Texas Fraternal Order of Police, Hill Country Lodge #23 hosted the memorial ceremony Thursday during National Police Week, which is observed from May 9-15.

Fallen San Marcos Officer Justin Putnam was honored during Thursday’s memorial service as his family and members of the San Marcos Police Department placed blue carnations on a memorial wreath.

Above, members of the San Marcos Police Department salute the memorial wreath during Thursday's ceremony.

The ceremony also remembered all Hays County fallen officers: Deputy Sheriff Henry Banks — Hays County Sheriff’s Office (End of Watch, Nov. 16, 1873); Night Watchman Henry Joslin — Kyle Police Department (EOW, Jan. 31, 1905); Deputy Sheriff John Davis Jr. — Hays County Sheriff’s Office (EOW, June 8, 1913), Trooper Randall Vetter — Texas Department of Public Safety (EOW, Aug. 7, 2000); Officer Kenneth Copeland — SMPD (EOW, Dec. 4, 2017); Deputy Constable Manuel De La Rosa — Hays County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2 (EOW, Feb. 16, 2021).

Above, a member of the Hays County Sheriff's Office salutes during Thursday's ceremony.

National Police Week takes place during the week of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that May 15 would serve as the day, and the week which it falls would be police week.