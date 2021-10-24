Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Renovations to begin at regional animal shelter

Sun, 10/24/2021 - 5:00am

Starting next week, construction at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will begin. The $240,047.55 renovations will bring much-needed upgrades to the shelter that will improve the health, safety and viability of rescued pets, shelter staff, volunteers and potential adopters.In order to begin renovations kennel space needed to be cleared.

