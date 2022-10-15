Retired Faculty and Staff Association of Texas State University names officers for 2022-23

RFSA, now with more than 300 members, gives annual scholarships and engages in numerous activities for members, including socials, community service and group attendance at athletic and fine arts events. Robert Gratz will lead the Retired Faculty and Staff Association of Texas State University as president in 2022-23. Other officers are T.Cay Rowe, ombudsman; Debbie Heinsohn, vice president, Marsha Moore, treasurer. Seated are Darlene Schmidt, past president, and Cindy Gratz, secretary.