Reyes is Rotary speaker

At the next meeting of the Rotary Club of San Marcos, the special guest will be San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes.

She is scheduled to address club members at noon, Wednesday, May 24.

Reyes will outline some of the city's plans for the coming year.

Reyes has more than 22 years of experience working for the city of San Marcos. Most recently, she represented the city in the Meet and Confer negotiations with the San Marcos Police Officers Association.

In addition, she served most recently as assistant city manager from 20192022, before accepting a promotion to city manager in February 2023.

Prior to that, she served as chief of staff, assistant director of Human Resources, interim economic development director and assistant to the city manager.

According to her biographical information, Reyes earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and a master of arts in public administration degree from Texas State University.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos meets at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive.

Visitors to meetings are alway welcome. The club is a nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical. The San Marcos club is more than 100 years old.