RINGING IN THE CELEBRATION

It’s a celebration of accomplishment.

For students who have reached a level of academic success the Ring Celebration is a milestone. Last weekend students from Texas State University celebrated their achievement christening their class rings in a new fountain with water pumped straight from the San Marcos River.

Hundreds of Bobcats, family and friends gathered marked the Spring event on May 7-8 at the Meadows Center.

The scenic Meadows Center provided a great backdrop for the tradition. The official class ring is reserved exclusively for currently enrolled graduate students, degree-holding alumni and undergraduate students who have completed 75 cumulative credit hours. The Ring Celebration is an event reserved exclusively for participation by Bobcats wearing the official class ring, provided by Balfour.

TXST commencement ceremonies begin Thursday

Texas State University will host in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 degree candidates on Thursday and Friday at Bobcat Stadium.

According to the university, More than 4,500 students are candidates for undergraduate and graduate degrees at Texas State this spring.

If inclement weather is forecast for either part or all of a day, all ceremonies scheduled for that day will be moved indoors to Strahan Arena at the University Events Center at their originally scheduled dates and times. Any decision to relocate a ceremony will be announced by 10 a.m. the day prior. Candidates will be notified via email and information regarding ticketing, parking, etc. for the relocation will be posted to the commencement website.

For more information, visit www txstate.edu/commencement.