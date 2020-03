Saturday morning volunteers from all over the county descended on the San Marcos River, scouring the river and banks for trash as part of the 35th Great Texas River Clean Up. Above, volunteers Shaun Auckland and Andre Sembera work to remove a fishing line and bob caught in a branch. Daily Record photos by Rachel Sonnier

Volunteer Adrian Gomez uses a grabber to fish trash out of the river.

Texas State volunteer Kellie Murdoch lifts a plastic bag out of the river.