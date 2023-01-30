Pictured, city crews treat the road on Sessom Drive on Monday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
ROAD READY: City crews treat San Marcos roads ahead of icy conditions
City of San Marcos road crews worked throughout Monday to treat the roads across the city ahead of potential icy conditions overnight into Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers overnight in Tuesday and stretching until Thursday.
Temperatures will fall below freezing Monday night into Tuesday before rising into the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon.