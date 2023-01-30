Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Pictured, city crews treat the road on Sessom Drive on Monday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

ROAD READY: City crews treat San Marcos roads ahead of icy conditions

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 6:39pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, January 30, 2023

City of San Marcos road crews worked throughout Monday to treat the roads across the city ahead of potential icy conditions overnight into Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers overnight in Tuesday and stretching until Thursday.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Monday night into Tuesday before rising into the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023