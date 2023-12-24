Rodriguez Elementary Gives Back to 22 local families

Rodriguez Elementary hosted its inaugural Rodriguez Gives Back event on Sunday, Dec. 17 to serve families within the San Marcos Consolidated School District in a variety of ways. With the help of local businesses and organizations, the Rodriguez community was able to help 22 San Marcos families.

“We had local businesses, our teachers and staff help us out with the angel tree,” said Barbara Montana, parent liaison for Rodriguez Elementary. “This year we were able to help 22 families, [with] 73 kids in SMCISD.”

Big Dog catered the event for all 113 people in attendance including families and volunteers.

“I firmly believe if we all do a little we can accomplish so much,” Montana said. “Being a parent liaison in the school district, I know how a lot of our families struggle in silence. Some don’t want to ask for help but need it.”

This year’s event helped two families per campus within SMCISD.

“[This] event supported families district-wide in multiple ways,” said Justice Vega, communications coordinator for SMCISD. “Families were able to receive gifts, haircuts, blankets and much more.”

Though this was the first Rodriguez Gives Back event, the staff and teachers involved expressed a hope to continue this every year going forward.

“So many great businesses sponsored our families and made this possible, we hope to continue this annually,” Montana said.

Rodriguez Elementary would like to thank the individuals, businesses and organizations for their contributions to Rodriguez Gives Back.