Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Rotary President John Hardy displayed a commemorative check at the club's meeting on Dec. 7. Photo submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos

Rotary Club of San Marcos exceeds 'Help the Hungry' fundraising goal

Sun, 12/25/2022 - 4:00am
Sunday, December 25, 2022

The Rotary Club of San Marcos exceeded its fall goal of raising $15,000 to Feed the Hungry in Hays County and overseas. The club raised $17,200 which has been distributed to the Hays County Food Bank, San Marcos School Fuel, and the international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, which delivers food to famine stricken regions of the world. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022