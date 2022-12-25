Above, Rotary President John Hardy displayed a commemorative check at the club's meeting on Dec. 7. Photo submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos
Rotary Club of San Marcos exceeds 'Help the Hungry' fundraising goal
The Rotary Club of San Marcos exceeded its fall goal of raising $15,000 to Feed the Hungry in Hays County and overseas. The club raised $17,200 which has been distributed to the Hays County Food Bank, San Marcos School Fuel, and the international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, which delivers food to famine stricken regions of the world.