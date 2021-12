The Peter Baen "Hair Raisin" fundraiser for the Rotary Club of San Marcos raised $8,113 for the Rotary International Polio Eradication Program. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match that amount two-for-one, so more than $24,000 was raised to fight polio in developing nations. More than 40,000 children will ...

