Rotary Rolls

Casino Night fundraiser returns after 3-year hiatus

The craps table stayed hot all night as the Rotary Club of San Marcos revived the annual Casino Night fundraiser for the first time since COVID-19 shuttered the event years ago. Around 200 attended the event, held at the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing hanger with tours of the onsite World War II museum available throughout much of the evening.

“It took a lot of work to get this fundraiser back up and running again after a three year layoff, and we couldn’t be more excited about how it turned out,” John Hardy, president of the Rotary Club of San Marcos said. “We are also excited to have a new home location for the event as the CAF hangar was the perfect backdrop for the evening. We are already planning for next year to make this bigger and better.”

Funds raised from the event will go towards Rotary Club scholarships as well as donations to the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and the Youth Services Bureau.

For more information, visit smtxrotary.com.