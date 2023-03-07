The Rotary Club of San Marcos hosted a Casino Night fundraiser to raise money for scholarships and local youth organizations.
Photo by Bruce Smith
Top left, those in attendance were given the opportunity to gamble the night away with fake funds at multiple card and table games available for the event.
Top right, Rotary Club President John Hardy (right) speaks to the crowd with Randy Bryan, president of tekRESCUE, the title sponsor of Casino Night at his side. Bottom left, Julia Ramsay New, executive director of the Greater San Marcos Youth Council, and Julie Hollar, with the Youth Service Bureau, were on hand representing the two organizations that will receive funds from the event. Bottom right, many World War II planes were on display as well as the cockpit of this Commemorative Air Force Ghost Squadron plane, which guests, including Daily Record Publisher Dalton Sweat, were invited to climb into.
Photos by Bruce Smith
Rotary Rolls
Casino Night fundraiser returns after 3-year hiatus
The craps table stayed hot all night as the Rotary Club of San Marcos revived the annual Casino Night fundraiser for the first time since COVID-19 shuttered the event years ago. Around 200 attended the event, held at the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing hanger with tours of the onsite World War II museum available throughout much of the evening.
“It took a lot of work to get this fundraiser back up and running again after a three year layoff, and we couldn’t be more excited about how it turned out,” John Hardy, president of the Rotary Club of San Marcos said. “We are also excited to have a new home location for the event as the CAF hangar was the perfect backdrop for the evening. We are already planning for next year to make this bigger and better.”
Funds raised from the event will go towards Rotary Club scholarships as well as donations to the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and the Youth Services Bureau.
For more information, visit smtxrotary.com.