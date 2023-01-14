Rotary speaker to discuss inflation reduction act, energy transition

Ron Epperson, a consultant and entrepreneur in clean technology, will share a nonpartisan overview of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as it relates to energy transition at the Rotary Club of San Marcos’ meeting on Wednesday, Jan 18. The meeting is open to the public and begins at noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos.

President Joe Biden signed the IRA into law on Aug. 16, 2022. The IRA includes the largest investment ever by the United States toward addressing energy security and climate change. Rotary said Epperson will focus on how the law will affect energy transition, and possible outcomes for United States industry and citizens. Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Epperson founded Intellectual Energy LLC to help companies and entrepreneurs commercialize and scale innovations in clean tech, material science, energy and chemicals. He has more than 35 years of experience in Fortune 50 companies, start-ups, consulting organizations and research universities. He built and led technology licensing businesses for Shell Chemicals, served as an executive at several early-stage companies, ran the intellectual property consulting practice for Ernst and Young and created corporate/university partnerships at Texas State University.

Epperson graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and is a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP) and a Certified Start Up Development Officer.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is a nonprofit, nonreligious, and nonpolitical service organization that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos