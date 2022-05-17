Roughhouse Brewing, Kelsey-Jones named 2022 Rogers Family Tourism award winners

The San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau announced that Roughhouse Brewing and Linda Kelsey-Jones were the recipients of the 2022 Rogers Family Tourism Awards.

The recipients were presented with the awards at the Annual Travel and Tourism Appreciation Reception on May 4 at The Price Center.

“Roughhouse Brewing and Linda Kelsey-Jones have done an incredible job enhancing and highlighting San Marcos in their own unique ways,” SMCVB Director Rebecca Ybarra said. “The color, flavor and culture of San Marcos wouldn’t be the same without them and we are so glad to recognize them for their dedication to our community.

The Rogers Family Tourism Award is presented to an individual or organization to recognize their lasting contributions to the promotion of San Marcos tourism or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.

Roughhouse Brewing has made a name for itself as a Texas Hill Country favorite with its laid-back atmosphere, exciting events and award-winning beers.

“It’s been an amazing community to kind of come into, everybody has been super welcoming and very supportive,” said Naz Pasternak, co-owner and head of marketing and HR operations for Roughhouse Brewing. “The city has been amazing and to receive this award, I mean, I feel like it’s such a great honor to be seen as a place where people feel welcome and kind of representative of the area.”

The Rogers Family Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of pioneering or groundbreaking efforts in developing tourism in San Marcos or dedication to and development of the San Marcos tourism industry.

This year’s award was presented to Linda Kelsey-Jones, who has been a pioneer in the local art community for more than 25 years by curating art exhibits in venues all over San Marcos.

“[Kesley-Jones] is phenomenal and it was an honor to be recognized alongside her so we’re just really excited to be in this community,” Pasternak said.

For a list of previous award winners, visit https://www.visitsanmarcos.com/about-us/rogers-family-tourism-awards/. Additional information can be found by contacting the San Marcos Convention & Visitor Bureau at 512-393-5930.