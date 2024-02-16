Sales up for month, down for year to date

San Marcos is one of the most populated cities in Hays County, so it is no surprise that the sales made in December, which show up in sales tax allocations paid in February, exceeded the other cities in the county by millions of dollars. But not all news was good as the payment year to date is down from 2023, although only by less than one percent.

The city of San Marcos has received $7,426,690 year to date in allocations from sales tax.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5% of the typical 8.25% assessed at the register.

The sales tax allocation for February, representing sales made in December, in San Marcos, has gone up .22% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in December is $2,992,105, up from $4,027,820 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is down .93% from last year.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for February, representing sales made in December for the county, is $2,992,105, which is down 3.61% from last year in the same period when it received $3,104,451. The payment to the county year to date is $5,718,243, which is down .41% from last year.

In 2023, unincorporated Hays County received $5,741,823 for the year by this time.

Four cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and three of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2023. Those down for this tax allocation period are Buda, Hays, Woodcreek and Uhland and down for the year to date are Uhland, San Marcos and Hays.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared: Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,255,758, down 4.20%. Year to date total is $2,318,761, up 2.37%.

Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $522,919, up 19.43%. Year to date total is $906,656, up 12.05%.

Hays City: Monthly allocation is $2,417, down 9.28%. Year to date total is $4,624, down 10.68%.

Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,785,631, up 12.25%. Year to date total is $3,208,668, up 11.57%.

Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $4,663, up 8.94%. Year to date total is $7,095, up 2.16%.

Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $15,863, up 73.87%. Year to date total is $25,696, up 42.91%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $47,478, down 32.08%. Year to date total is $94,544, down 1.52%.

Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $177,891, up 16.31%. Year to date total is $299,329, up 10.4%.

Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $10,415, down 9.22%. Year to date total is $19,966, up 4.54%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.