Sales tax numbers show 10% increase

The amount of spending that occurs in the city is rapidly increasing and helping fill the city's coffers, as the tax allocations for last month have grown almost 10% from the previous year–a more than modest increase.

The city has received $2,066,916 more for 2023 year to date, as compared to 2022.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for September, representing sales made in July in San Marcos, has gone up 9.85% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in July is $3,420,737, up from $3,113,902 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is up 7.44% from last year.

For the entire year of 2023, the city received a total of $29,847,317 in allocations, and year to date for 2022 was $27,780,401.

The total tax allocations for all of 2022 was $38,016,330.75.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for September, representing sales made in July for the county, is $2,695,032, which is up 8.73% from last year in the same period when it received $2,478,431. The payment to the county year to date is $24,094,419, which is up 5.73% from last year.

In 2022, Hays County received $22,786,521 for the year by this time.

Two cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and two of the cities are down year to date, as compared to 2022. Those down for this tax allocation period and for the year to date are Uhland and Hays City.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipali- ties fared: Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,038,653, up 30.02%. Year to date total is $9,663,510, up 10.08%.

Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $378,449, up 6.9%. Year to date total is $3,415,043, up 7.18%.

Hays City: Monthly allocation is $1,823, down 9.24%. Year to date total is $17,112, down 4.05%.

Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,388,460, up 7.29%. Year to date total is $12,439,814, up 10.04%.

Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $2,997, up 47.37%. Year to date total is $23,648, up 20.08%.

Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $9,602, up 15.41%. Year to date total is $82,625, up 25.69%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $44,154, down 50.42%. Year to date total is $416,722, down 39.72%.

Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $125,775, up 9.55%. Year to date total is $1,168,560, up 8.43%.

Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $7,906, up 5.93%. Year to date total is $78,890, up 14.98%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.