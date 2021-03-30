Salvation Army hosts food distribution

The Salvation Army San Marcos is hosting a food distribution event on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The event was brought on after the organization received 400 boxes of food. Residents are still affected by food insecurity resulting from economic impacts of the pandemic and from February’s winter storm.

The food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in a drive-through style event with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Residents can drive to the Cuauhtemoc Hall on 1100 Patton St. to receive food.