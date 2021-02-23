San Marcans urged to report storm damages to FEMA

The City of San Marcos urges its residents and businesses to report any damages from last week’s winter storm to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as soon as possible.

As temperatures rise, people across the state have begun to assess problems caused by the unprecedented winter weather experienced this past week, from busted water pipes to roof repairs.

Hays County is among 77 counties across the state currently eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Reporting damages to FEMA ensures residents, business owners and the city will receive federal resources to aid in recovery efforts.

Residents can apply for disaster assistance online by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. Once on the site, select the “Apply Online” tab to begin a new application. During the application process, remember to select “snow/ice” as the cause of the damage reported as a result of the recent winter weather event.

Residents applying for both home and business disaster assistance are only required to complete one registration form. To complete the application, be prepared with the Social Security number of the applicant or the Social Security number of household minor child, annual household income, contact information including phone number and addresses as well as insurance information, company name and policy coverage.

In order to review registration status online, an email address is required. Residents applying without providing an email address will be required to contact FEMA for status updates.

Anyone without computer or internet access is welcome to use the lobby computer lab at the San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins Street, to complete the online disaster assistance application. The lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own devices to connect to the internet as a limited number of library computers are available. Individual assistance from staff will not be available and the main portion of the library remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information or to apply for assistance without using a computer, call the FEMA Disaster Assistance Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. TTY users can call 1-800-462-7585.