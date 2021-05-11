San Marcos Academy Leos make their 'roar' heard at district

In only its second year of existence, San Marcos Academy’s Leo Club has made its “roar” heard throughout their district, which includes 29 clubs across six counties.

At the May 1 District Convention for Lions and Leos District 2-S3, four SMA Leos were elected to serve as district officers for the coming year.

Catarina Vazquez, a junior at SMA, was re-elected to another one-year term as district president. She will be joined by SMA sixth grader Brison Groves as Leo Tamer; seventh grader Nathanael Green as public relations officer; and sixth grader David Followell as Tail Twister.

Vazquez was also recognized as the District Leo of the Year for her all-around dedication to the district Leo Clubs, her participation in local Leo service projects, and her involvement in other school and community events. She additionally received the Gold Spur award for her dedication to the district Leo officers and members during her term as president.

The entire SMA Leo Club received a special appreciation plaque at the convention for its outstanding work on this year’s district service project that benefited the McLane Children’s Cancer Hospital. The Leos led a campus-wide collection of snack items for children to enjoy during their visits to the hospital.

Academy Leos also made a significant donation this year to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization serving children with cancer. This project is also supported by the local San Marcos Lions Club, which sponsors the SMA Leos.

Leo Clubs are youth organizations of Lions Club International that provide middle and high school students the opportunity to be partners with local Lions Clubs in service.

The SMA Leo Club was led this year by senior president Chimdi Ihediwa. Sponsors include Mrs. Diane Groves and Mrs. Nancy Smith.