San Marcos Academy rising senior receives state, international Leo awards

Catarina Vazquez, a rising senior at San Marcos Academy, was in for a double surprise when she represented the Academy’s Leo Club at the state convention in Waco on May 22.

First, Vazquez was named Leo of the Year for the entire State of Texas, an impressive honor for any high school student. But it got even better as she was then presented the International Leo of the Year Award from Past International President Sid Scruggs of North Carolina and several other former presidents and representatives of the International Association of Lions Clubs.

“I feel extremely honored to have received this award,” Vazquez said. “I love having the opportunity to get involved in projects as a Leo, and am excited to continue serving as the District President this year.”

Vazquez served this past year as district Leo president (District 2-S3) and was re-elected to that position at the district convention May 1. As president, Vazquez represents close to 1,000 members in several Central Texas counties. She received the District Leo of the Year Award at the convention for her all-around dedication to the district Leo Clubs, her participation in local Leo service projects, and her involvement in other school and community events. That honor placed her in the running for the state and international awards.

At San Marcos Academy, Vazquez has been a board member for the school’s Leo chapter, which has become one of the most active organizations on the campus since it was chartered two years ago. The club is supported by the San Marcos Lions Club and sponsored by local Lions and Academy staff members Nancy Smith and Diane Groves.

“Catarina is an impressive young lady with a heart for serving others,” Smith said. “Our Leo Club is so proud of her and send a big SMA Bear congratulations to her.”

Leo Clubs are youth organizations of Lions Club International that provide middle and high school students the opportunity to be partners with local Lions Clubs in service. About 6,700 Leo Clubs have been chartered in more than 140 countries and geographic areas worldwide with about 168,000 members.