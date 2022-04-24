San Marcos Activity Center to reopen May 2

The San Marcos Activity Center is set to reopen for community use on Monday, May 2.

The Activity Center unexpectedly closed on Oct. 29, 2021, after a pipe failure caused several inches of water to cover the facility.

“We are excited to welcome our members and guests back to the San Marcos Activity Center,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to reconstruct our building.”

The San Marcos Activity Center first opened to the public in 1997 following a $5.3 million bond election that passed in 1994.

The facility celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017, and a remodel project recently updated the locker rooms, restrooms, and carpeting.

Several renovations and repairs were made to the facility including new sheetrock, tile, carpet, hardwood flooring and doors were installed throughout the center and power and plumbing have been restored.

The City of San Marcos was responsible for an initial $2,500 in deductible costs, while the entire cost of the repair project totaled $2.5 million. The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool is still assessing the cause of the pipe failure.

Memberships, which have been suspended since the closure in October, will resume on May 2. Automatic payments will be drafted beginning Wednesday, June 1.

Hours of operation include:

Monday – Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (pool to close at 8:30 p.m.) Friday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

In-person Total Wellness classes will resume at the Activity Center upon reopening, but virtual class options will still be available. For a complete schedule and group fitness class options visit totalwell ness-sanmarcos.com.

For more information, email activitycenterinfo@ sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8280.

