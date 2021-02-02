San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce offering rapid COVID-19 tests

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is now offering free BinexNow rapid COVID-19 test kits to small businesses.

The chamber is offering the rapid tests through a program created by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Abbott announced the program on Jan. 22.

“We are excited about this opportunity for our business community,” Chamber President Jason Mock said. “Our goal is to provide a solution to small businesses and help them manage COVID-19 exposure.”

According to the chamber, participating businesses will be required to complete training on proper testing protocols, report the results of every test, create a process for employees who test positive and use at least 70%t of the test kits.

The chamber stated that businesses will be allowed to request packages of 40 tests, adding that each test provides results to individuals in approximately 15 minutes.

“We are committed to doing all that we can to help our business community thrive and survive through this pandemic,” Mock said

There is a limited number of test kits available, the chamber said. Businesses interested can visit SanMarcosTexas.com to review the program protocols and complete the rapid test kit interest survey.