San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce president announces departure

After more than five years as the President and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, Jason Mock will be leaving and heading back to his home state of Georgia.

In an email sent to the board, Mock said his last day would be March 11.

“Recently, I received a new job offer as the President and CEO at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce in Dalton, Georgia. After careful consideration, I have decided to accept this new job opportunity,” Mock said.

“Working for the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce for the last five years has been a wonderful experience. I have learned a lot from the opportunities provided to me here and have seen myself grow personally and professionally during my tenure. I’d like to thank you for the opportunity to be a part of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. I wish all the best for you and the Chamber in the future.”

The board of directors of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted for Mock as the next president and chief executive officer of the 800-member business organization.

“While it is bittersweet, we are happy for him and grateful for everything he has done,” Chamber Board Chairman Matthew Worthington said. “I think the Chamber has come a long way under his leadership. In the five years that Jason has been in San Marcos, the Chamber has made some big strides, and I think we look completely different than we did five years ago.”

Added Chamber Board Chair-Elect Tommy Curtis: “While we are sad to lose him, we are thrilled to see this next chapter in his career and can’t thank him enough for how far he has brought us. The future is very bright for San Marcos, and we look to continue moving the Chamber of Commerce forward with the same passion Mr. Mock brought every day.”

The chamber said the process to fill its President/CEO position is expected to begin immediately.