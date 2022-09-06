San Marcos Art League set to host annual Aquatic Art Showcase

The San Marcos Art League’s annual art showcase “The Aquatica Showcase,” in honor of the famous mermaid month in San Marcos will launch soon.

SMAL describes the showcase as a “whimsical art show” which will feature works of all mediums from a variety of local artists that align with themes having to do with mermaids, the San Marcos River, or aquatic themes in general. The show will run throughout the month of September at the San Marcos Art Center — 117 N. Guadalupe St. Suite 101 — and is free and open. Most works that are featured in the show will also be for sale.

“I love the way that San Marcos has promoted the mermaid as an ecological guardian of the waters” Art Center Director Nancy Brown said. “It’s wonderful to be able to participate in this event and support this idea.”

Every September in San Marcos, the community comes together to celebrate the town’s official mascot, the majestic mermaid, SMAL said, adding that the mermaid has become a symbol for the San Marcos River and the town’s “whimsical nature.”

The Aquatica Showcase’s opening reception will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the San Marcos Art Center. SMAL encourages all the amazing mermaids and mermen in San Marcos to attend and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

The Aquatica Showcase will run through the end of September and can be seen during Art Center hours of operation, Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the San Marcos Art Center, visit sanmarcosartcenter.com.