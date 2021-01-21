Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, pictured are the San Marcos Bluebonet Lions toy drive and car wash sponsors and their families. Photos courtesy of San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions

San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions raise funds for children's hospital with toy drive, car wash

Thu, 01/21/2021 - 7:25pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Thursday, January 21, 2021

The San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions recently held a toy drive and car wash, benefiting Dell Children's Hospital on behalf of its District Governor Gary Fuchs. The event was sponsored by Spoole Financial Divorce, Ready Freddie's Mobile Detail and Edward Jones. The Bluebonnet Lions said the toy drive and car wash was success. "We thank all who donated toys and their time," the club said.  Below, Bluebonnet Lions Trish Wilder, President Ramika Adams and Shalana Poole. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021