San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions raise funds for children's hospital with toy drive, car wash

The San Marcos Bluebonnet Lions recently held a toy drive and car wash, benefiting Dell Children's Hospital on behalf of its District Governor Gary Fuchs. The event was sponsored by Spoole Financial Divorce, Ready Freddie's Mobile Detail and Edward Jones. The Bluebonnet Lions said the toy drive and car wash was success. "We thank all who donated toys and their time," the club said. Below, Bluebonnet Lions Trish Wilder, President Ramika Adams and Shalana Poole.