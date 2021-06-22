San Marcos CISD board approves 2021-22 budget

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget during its Monday regular meeting.

The approved budget projects an expected $3.2 million deficit in the budget. The district has budgeted an expected $81,899,896 in total revenue and $85,164,661 in total expenses.

“We met in two budget workshops with additional discussion and action at regularly scheduled board meetings to come up with this budget,” said James Barton, SMCISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Support Services. “It reflects the board’s commitment of a 3% pay increase to professional employees and a $15 minimum wage. In addition, the board has made a commitment of $41 a month to every employee who takes our insurance.”

The board approved the budget, 6-1, with Trustee Kathy Hansen as the lone no vote. The trustees thanked Barton and his team for their work on the budget.

“I commend you on the information you’ve sent us,” Board President Clementine Cantu said. “I feel fully informed and I see how the budget spreads out. It doesn’t leave much for question.”

The trustees also held a public hearing where the 2021-22 proposed tax rate was presented. SMCISD has proposed a maintenance tax of $0.9172 on each $100 of taxable property and a proposed school debt service tax of $0.2727 on each $100 of taxable property. The proposed rates are the same as last year’s rates. The total tax rate comes out to $1.1899.

Barton said the tax rate will go down when the district receives certified appraisal values.

“It will be less than this year because our property values will go up. We all know that because we’ve seen our notices from the appraisal district,” Barton said. “However, they have not been certified and so we cannot calculate that yet and the only error in this process is going to the public and projecting a rate that is less than what it actually is. So, we’re going to project one that is slightly more and give you clear notice that it will go down.”

In other business, the board unanimously approved its 2021-22 meeting calendar. The trustees will continue to meet for their regular meeting every third Monday of the month with a handful of exceptions — Monday, December 13; Tuesday, December 18; February 14, 2022; and March 7, 2022.

The trustees clarified that their agenda prep meetings would be held virtually. They also approved a prohibition on items for action during agenda prep meetings.

“(People) need to see the vote,” Hansen said regarding the prohibition. “And it’s not as easy on Zoom.”

The board also approved changes to the 2021-22 academic calendar, which revolve around graduation.

“We want to get graduation right,” said Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations. “We had to deal with the weather. As nice of a ceremony that it was prior to the rain, we’re going to move back to Strahan (Arena). But, we had to make a few adjustments to the calendar prior to that.”

A planned professional development day on January 4, 2022 was changed to a regular school day. The last day of school was changed from Friday, May 27, 2022 to Thursday, May 26.

Fernandez said the district was aiming to hold graduation during the day on May 27 but the trustees asked for staff to survey senior parents to evaluate when would be the best time for the ceremony.