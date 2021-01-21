San Marcos CISD board approves employee retention incentive

San Marcos Consolidated ISD employees will once again receive a $500 one-time, employee-retention incentive.

The SMCISD Board of Trustees approved the payment during its regular January meeting on Tuesday with five trustees in approval, one against and one abstention.

The board took similar action during the fall by approving a one-time $500 retention incentive during October’s regular meeting. According to James Barton, SMCISD assistant superintendent for business and support services, said the retention incentive passed Tuesday will cost approximately $600K.

The retention incentive is for employees who are with the district as of Jan. 4 and remain through the end of the 2020-21 school year, a well as staff who resigned for health reasons. SMCISD will be reimbursed if an employee resigns before the end of the year with the exception of those who resign for health reasons.

The trustees also unanimously approved an extension of emergency paid sick leave for district employees.

In other business, the board approved an order for a board of trustees election to be held on May 1 for its two at-large positions. Trustees John McGlothlin and Anne Halsey are currently seated in the board’s at-large positions.

The trustees also approved the district’s 2021-2022 academic calendar. The district recommended the calendar after it allowed a community-wide vote between two options. SMCISD received 1,717 responses with 1,226 voting for the option approved by the board of trustees, according to Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD executive director of communications. The first day of classes during the 21-22 school year is slated for Aug. 23. The final day of classes is scheduled for May 27, 2022.

The district approved preliminary school academic redesign plans for Mendez and Travis elementary schools. SMCISD is examining moving the two elementary schools to a year-round schedule after the district received a $200,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency. The district’s final plan for the academic redesign is due back to the board before seeking approval from the TEA.

The trustees tabled a discussion regarding a sidewalk easement at Rodriguez Elementary School, citing concerns with who maintains the sidewalk if the easement is approved.

“It’s a little bit confusing right now,” Trustee Miguel Arredondo said. “Just the rationale behind it and if they already poured it but we’re going to be obligated to maintain it. I think there are a lot of other obligations for our facilities and maintenance staff versus a 12-foot sidewalk that was originally intended to be 6 feet that somebody — not the ISD — changed that specification.”

The board approved the creation of a subcommittee to address and explore its central office. The trustees on the subcommittee will be Kathy Hansen, Mayra Mejia and Arredondo

The next regular board meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.