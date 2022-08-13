San Marcos CISD board to consider 2022 tax rate

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will set the 2022 tax rate during Monday’s regular board meeting.

The trustees will discuss the acceptance of the no-new-revenue tax rate and voter-approved tax rate for the 2022 tax year for SMCISD. The board will then consider an ordinance to set the 2022 tax rate

Last year’s tax rate was $1.070782 per $100 taxable valuation. This year’s no-new-revenue tax rate is $1.056849 per $100 of property value, while the voter-approval tax rate is $1.133782 per $100.

The proposed tax rate is $1.133782 with $0.8646 designated for maintenance and operations and $0.269182 designated for the payment of principal and interest on bonded indebtedness. The proposed motions states that the property tax would be increased by the addition of a “tax rate of 1.133782, which is effectively a 7.28 percent increase in the tax rate.”

The board will also consider acceptance of the certified appraisal rolls for SMCISD.

In other business, the trustees will discuss and take possible action for a stipend for every employee who is required to complete Reading Academy Training.

A discussion will take place regarding a change to the board’s makeup, moving from five single-member districts and two at-large trustees to seven single-member districts. The board will discuss and take possible action on reactivating the Citizen Advisory Committee on Seven Single Member Districts.

The trustees will also discuss and take possible action to revise its board operating procedure and name two school members to an intergovernmental group made up of the City of San Marcos, Hays County and SMCISD.

The board will consider approval of the 2022-23 student code of conduct and approval of grading guidelines.

The trustees will also consider adoption of the resolution to identify hazardous conditions within two miles of a school campus. According to the agenda board book, SMCISD can apply to the Commissioner of Education for “an additional amount of up to 10% of its regular transportation allotment to be used for the transportation of students living within two miles of the school they attend who would be subject to hazardous traffic conditions if they walked to school.”

Monday’s meeting takes place at 6 p.m. inside the Criminal Justice Classroom at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.