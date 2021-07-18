San Marcos CISD board to consider COVID-19 vaccination stipend Sun, 07/18/2021 - 5:00am The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will consider giving a stipend to all district employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The board will consider taking action to provide the stipend during Monday’s regular board meeting. The trustees will determine the possible amount given in the form of a one-time ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about San Marcos CISD board to consider COVID-19 vaccination stipend