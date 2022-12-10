San Marcos CISD Board to consider firm for districtwide site, facilities assessment

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an architectural firm for a districtwide site and facilities assessment and planning project during Monday’s regular meeting.

SMCISD administration issued a request for proposal on Nov. 15 and accepted competitive sealed proposals for the site and facilities assessment and planning project, according to the meeting packet.

A committee independently evaluated and ranked the three proposals received. Perkins & Will was found to be the most qualified architectural firm based on several factors including, “experience with projects which include public schools of this type; quality of past projects; ability, capacity, skill and organization to complete this assessment and consulting needs for this project within budget and required schedule with past projects; The character, integrity, reputation, judgment, and efficiency of the Architect; and familiarity with the requirements of the State of Texas, Texas Education Agency, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the County, City and other entities having jurisdiction,” according to the meeting packet.

A recommendation to authorize SMCISD’s administration to negotiate with Perkins & Will a contract at a fair and reasonable price has been given to the board.

The trustees will also discuss and take possible action to appointment members for a citizens facilities oversight committee.

In other business, the board will discuss and take possible action regarding board training and implementation timeline with JR3 Group LLC.

JR3 Group LLC. helps school board and superintendent teams create a “Brave Space … in order to engage in best practices for board governance We understand school systems exist to improve student outcomes; improving student outcomes is the ‘why’ of this work. Student outcomes don’t change until adult behaviors change; changing adult behaviors in ways that align with improvements in student outcomes is the ‘how’ of this work. Our team utilizes the Student Outcomes Focused Governance Framework from the Council of the Great City Schools,” according to a presentation from the group.

The board will also hold a public meeting to discuss SMCISD’s rating on the state’s financial accountability system.

The trustees will meet in closed session to discuss with legal counsel the donation agreement between SMCISD and Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos to finalize the donation of the property located at 211 Lee St.

The board will reconvene in open session to take any necessary action on the item discussed in closed session.

Monday’s meeting takes place at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.