San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

A drive-by parade was recently held at San Marcos High School to honor San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s teachers of the year and retires. The district named 12 teachers of the year, who were celebrated during Wednesday’s event. Additionally, 28 retirees were honored during the parade. Pictured above, teachers of the year, retirees and family smile and take pictures as parade-goers drive by. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo