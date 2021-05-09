Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

A drive-by parade for San Marcos Consolidated ISD teachers of the year and retirees took place outside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Wednesday. Above, family, friends and SMCISD staff drive by the afternoon’s honorees. Below, teachers of the year, retirees and family smile and take pictures as parade-goers drive by. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade
San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

A drive-by parade was recently held at San Marcos High School to honor San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s teachers of the year and retires. The district named 12 teachers of the year, who were celebrated during Wednesday’s event. Additionally, 28 retirees were honored during the parade. Pictured above, teachers of the year, retirees and family smile and take pictures as parade-goers drive by. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade
San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

San Marcos CISD celebrates teachers of the year, retirees with parade

Sun, 05/09/2021 - 5:00am

San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s teachers of the year and retirees were recently honored with a drive-by parade at San Marcos High School. A line of cheering SMCISD staff, students and loved ones drove by the 12 teachers of the year and 28 retirees Wednesday evening. Teachers of the year honored during the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021