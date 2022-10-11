San Marcos CISD to host fentanyl information night

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will host an informational presentation on fentanyl on Wednesday.

Centikor, a nonprofit organization that serves more than 1,000 clients per week to help with sobriety beyond recovery, will conduct the presentation during SMCISD’s fentanyl information night at Goodnight Middle School.

Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD Chief of Communications and Technology, said the informational event comes as a partnership between the school district and Centikor.

“Centikor helps us in multiple ways throughout the district: One is mental health but also one is drugs and substance abuse,” Fernandez said. “Really [Wednesday’s presentation will] provide awareness to students and families and make sure that conversations that are taking place at school with that type of stuff are continuing at home. So, that’s a joint partnership between the district and parents, and it’s a collaborative effort to make sure students stay safe when it comes to fentanyl or any other drug that is going across our city and school.”

San Marcos CISD’s fentanyl information night comes after neighboring school district Hays CISD has had multiple students die from fentanyl overdose this year. Fernandez said Wednesday’s presentation is the district taking proactive steps against fentanyl.

“One student death is one too many for us,” Fernandez said. “So, if we can get in front of something like that we’re going to do everything we can. We sent out a message a few weeks ago about fentanyl, trying to bring it up as a discussion for parents and their students.”

Fernandez asks parents to be aware of their students’ interactions with friends and on social media.

“Be involved with your student at all ages,” Fernandez said. “Fentanyl doesn’t discriminate against any age. Talk to your students about Halloween coming up. This drug can be laced in any type of everyday candy, snack, or over-the-counter medicine. Fentanyl can be laced in any of these things so just be aware, especially with Halloween coming up.”

Wednesday’s fentanyl information night begins at 5:30 p.m. at 1301 State Highway 123. SMCISD invites all parents to attend the event.